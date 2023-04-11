Madison will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain and snow chance returns to southern Wisconsin Friday night. Here's your Easter Weekend forecast
Dry during the day, but some showers will begin to pop up Friday evening as a warm front lifts over the area. See who has the best chance of r…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will…
Heavy rain and lightning are likely Tuesday. Damaging hail and wind are expected in spots and tornadoes are possible as well. See when the sto…
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
While a few showers will be around, it's tough to complain when high temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for many! Find out when…