Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Madison, WI
