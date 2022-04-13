Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.