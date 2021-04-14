 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

