Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Madison, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.