Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Madison, WI
