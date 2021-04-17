Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Madison, WI
