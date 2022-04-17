Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Madison, WI
