Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.