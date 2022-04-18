 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Madison, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

