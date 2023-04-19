Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.