Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Madison, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.