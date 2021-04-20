 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

