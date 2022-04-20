Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Madison, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 20, 2022 in Madison, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

