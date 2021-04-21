 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Madison, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

