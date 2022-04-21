Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Madison, WI
