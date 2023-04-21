Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.