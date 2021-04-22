 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

