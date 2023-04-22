Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Madison, WI
