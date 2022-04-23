Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.