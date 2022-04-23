Madison will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only does rain look likely today and again Saturday night, hail, damaging wind, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know about our two rounds of storms.
The snow showers that visited our area on Thursday afternoon represented the fourth time snow had been in the air in Madison this month of April.
Dry conditions temporarily today, but we're already watching the next round of showers and storms headed for Wisconsin. See the latest timing and how strong winds will be in our latest forecast.
Today is not looking very pleasant across the state with off and on rain and snow and much colder than normal temperatures. When will we dry out and warm up? Find out in our updated forecast.
A quick dry period Thursday, but rain will start to push back into the state late tonight. See when showers and possibly severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Already a few showers around this morning, but the better chance of rain is Wednesday afternoon as a warm front works over us. How much warmer will we be Thursday? Find out in our updated forecast.
Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degre…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
April snow is by no means unusual here in town. Thirty Madison Aprils -- out of 84 -- since 1939 have had at least one 1-inch snowfall event.