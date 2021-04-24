 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News