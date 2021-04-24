Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
