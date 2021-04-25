Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cold start to week could bring snowflakes to southern Wisconsin, with accumulating snow not far away
A cold start to the week could bring snowflakes to southern Wisconsin, as a swath of accumulating snow moves across the central U.S., accordin…
Southern Wisconsin will see some snow showers as highs barely crack 40 and lows fall below freezing before warmer weather arrives Thursday, ac…
- Updated
Madisonians are no strangers to April snow, as it has struck us quite substantially in the past two Aprils -- including on April 27 in 2019.
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear sk…
After a cool weekend with highs below normal in the 50s, southern Wisconsin will see a big warming trend into the 70s early next week, accordi…
This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The area w…
Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cloud…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The area will see g…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect per…