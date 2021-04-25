 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News