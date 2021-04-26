The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Madison, WI
