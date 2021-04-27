 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News