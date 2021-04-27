Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Madison, WI
