Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Madison, WI
