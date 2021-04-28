Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some strong thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and night for southern Wisconsin, ushering in a change from summer-like warmth to mid…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degree…
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear sk…
After a cool weekend with highs below normal in the 50s, southern Wisconsin will see a big warming trend into the 70s early next week, accordi…
The high could reach 80 for the first time this year for southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, accompanied by a good chance for thunderstorms, accord…
Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The area will see g…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…