Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Madison, WI

Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

