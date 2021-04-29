Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Madison, WI
