Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Madison, WI
Not only does rain look likely today and again Saturday night, hail, damaging wind, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know about our two rounds of storms.
The unseasonably chilly weather will continue today with scattered rain and snow showers. The rain chance will continue for Friday, but will we finally see some warmer temperatures? Find out here.
A hook pattern suggests a storm is rotating and may produce a tornado.
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
