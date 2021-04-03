Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Madison, WI

Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.