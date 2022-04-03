 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Madison, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

