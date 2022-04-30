 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

