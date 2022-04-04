The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Madison, WI
