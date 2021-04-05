Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Madison, WI

It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.