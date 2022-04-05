Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Madison, WI
