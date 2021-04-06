Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Madison. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.