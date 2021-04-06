Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Madison. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see a mix of s…
After a 2021 high of 65 on Monday, unseasonably cold weather at mid-week with highs in the 30s will give way to the warmest weather of the yea…
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see suns…
After a weekend of high fire danger, much-needed rain and thunderstorms are on the way for southern Wisconsin after the warmest day of the yea…
It might be wishful thinking, but a big warming trend starting Friday might mean southern Wisconsin won’t see cold like Thursday until fall, a…
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area …
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will s…
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Sixty-one of Wisconsin's 72 counties are under "very high" risk as dry vegetation and low humidity create conditions for wildfires to start and spread, the DNR warned Saturday.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We w…