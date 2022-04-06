Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin today, but rain and snow will make a comeback Friday night into Saturday morning
A break from the gloomy weather today, but it will be short-lived. Widespread rain and snow tonight through Saturday. See when precipitation is most likely for our area in our latest forecast.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Snow will likely slow the commute in portions of southern Wisconsin Thursday morning. See when all the snow will come to an end for our area in our updated forecast video.
April snow is by no means unusual here in town. Thirty Madison Aprils -- out of 84 -- since 1939 have had at least one 1-inch snowfall event.
Watch now: Isolated showers this morning, then a quick dry period before more rain returns Tuesday afternoon
Though we'll dry out across Wisconsin Monday afternoon, rain chances will return Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. See when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast video.
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24…
Watch now: Dry this morning, but showers and a few storms return for the afternoon and evening across Wisconsin
Rain in the forecast both Tuesday and Wednesday as two rounds of precipitation work over the state. See when rain is most likely in our area in the latest video from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low…