It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see a mix of s…
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see suns…
After a weekend of high fire danger, much-needed rain and thunderstorms are on the way for southern Wisconsin after the warmest day of the yea…
It might be wishful thinking, but a big warming trend starting Friday might mean southern Wisconsin won’t see cold like Thursday until fall, a…
Another day of near-record warmth for southern Wisconsin could bring a third straight day of 2021 highs for Madison, before showers and thunde…
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Madison. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly…
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Sixty-one of Wisconsin's 72 counties are under "very high" risk as dry vegetation and low humidity create conditions for wildfires to start and spread, the DNR warned Saturday.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We w…