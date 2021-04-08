Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Madison, WI
