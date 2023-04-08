Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.