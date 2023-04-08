Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning are likely Tuesday. Damaging hail and wind are expected in spots and tornadoes are possible as well. See when the sto…
The National Weather Service is working on a damage survey Monday in Iowa County, so the number of confirmed tornadoes might rise.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degre…
Rain and snow chance returns to southern Wisconsin Friday night. Here's your Easter Weekend forecast
Dry during the day, but some showers will begin to pop up Friday evening as a warm front lifts over the area. See who has the best chance of r…
The weather can be variable in southern Wisconsin around the time of the spring equinox.