Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Madison, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.