Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning are likely Tuesday. Damaging hail and wind are expected in spots and tornadoes are possible as well. See when the sto…
The National Weather Service is working on a damage survey Monday in Iowa County, so the number of confirmed tornadoes might rise.
Rain and snow chance returns to southern Wisconsin Friday night. Here's your Easter Weekend forecast
Dry during the day, but some showers will begin to pop up Friday evening as a warm front lifts over the area. See who has the best chance of r…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degre…
The weather can be variable in southern Wisconsin around the time of the spring equinox.