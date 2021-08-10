The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 104. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Don't leave …
- Updated
To beat back the hot summer heat, we are advised to wear light-colored fabric.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expe…
Madison's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain strong …
- Updated
Q: What holds clouds up, and why are some fluffy on top but flat on the bottom?
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Madison: A few isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Lookin…
This evening in Madison: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds light and variabl…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. There i…
The entirety of Wisconsin is under an air-quality advisory because of smoke drifting down from wildfires in Canada.