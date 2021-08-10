Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 104. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.