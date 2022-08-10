The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2022 in Madison, WI
