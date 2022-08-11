Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry Friday across the state, but rain is likely Saturday and Sunday and the chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding is coming back. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. W…
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expect cl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though…
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …