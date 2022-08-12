Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Madison, WI
