The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A twister touched down briefly near Dodgeville around 6:30 p.m., prompting the tornado warning for Iowa and Dane counties, but the storm dissipated before hitting Dane County.
- Updated
To beat back the hot summer heat, we are advised to wear light-colored fabric.
Coming off the stormiest stretch of the summer, southern Wisconsin will enjoy sunshine and temperatures around normal into early next week, ac…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expe…
- Updated
A massive series of thunderstorms left thousands without power in Wisconsin Tuesday night as the winds damaged trees and took down power lines.
- Updated
Q: What holds clouds up, and why are some fluffy on top but flat on the bottom?
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SW a…
The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Don't leave …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, …