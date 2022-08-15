 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Madison, WI

It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

