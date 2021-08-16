Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Madison, WI
A twister touched down briefly near Dodgeville around 6:30 p.m., prompting the tornado warning for Iowa and Dane counties, but the storm dissipated before hitting Dane County.
To beat back the hot summer heat, we are advised to wear light-colored fabric.
Coming off the stormiest stretch of the summer, southern Wisconsin will enjoy sunshine and temperatures around normal into early next week, ac…
A massive series of thunderstorms left thousands without power in Wisconsin Tuesday night as the winds damaged trees and took down power lines.
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SW a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.