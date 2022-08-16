Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Madison, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

