 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News